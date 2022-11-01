Hospitality and Lodging Grant Program

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to perform program administration, including grant disbursement, of a new Hospitality and Lodging Grant Program, under the direction of Commerce staff. Commerce has received approximately $100 million federal appropriated coronavirus state fiscal recovery funding for this program to aid qualifying hospitality industry businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts. “Qualifying hospitality industry businesses” includes restaurants, hotels, motels, and other businesses in the hospitality industry as determined by the Commerce. Of the $100 million allocated to Commerce for this program, $97 million less up to 10% administrative costs of the resulting Contract(s) from this RFP will be available to eligible hospitality businesses as grants. State Legislature language allocates $15 million dollars of this grant funding specifically to lodging establishments (hotel, motel, or similar establishments) for reimbursement of losses during the state’s eviction moratorium pursuant to the governor’s proclamations.

Interested Contractors must be willing to work with Commerce to develop criteria for hospitality business grant applicants, administer the program, provide secure technology services including the development of a grant portal, provide customer service and technical assistance, mitigate fraud, and disburse grant funds and related follow-up activities to approved applicants. This program shall support Commerce’s mission of strengthening communities in Washington by prioritizing small businesses, businesses operating in rural or low-income communities, and/or businesses owned by someone from a historically underserved population (minority, tribal, veteran, LGBTQ+, woman) in both program development and execution.

This RFP seeks one or more than one Contractor(s) both for program administration and technology services. Proposers may apply with the intent to provide both services. However, if the Proposer is applying to supply either program administration or technology services, but not both, they must to apply to the RFP jointly in a legal partnership, indicate the engagement of an unnamed subcontractor, or indicate the intention to work with another vendor who applies to this RFP chosen by Commerce. Commerce intends to award one or more than one contract(s) to provide the services described in this RFP.

Statement of Intent Due: November 18, 2022 at 11:59 PM PST Olympia, WA

November 18, 2022 at 11:59 PM PST Olympia, WA Proposal Due: November 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

Please see the linked Hospitality & Lodging Grant Program-RFP HALGP2022 documents available through Box for complete information.

Estimated Hospitality and Lodging Grant Program Timeline

Milestone: Determine Grant eligibility criteria, Screening Quiz Development, Initial Outreach Estimated Delivery Date: On or about 01/30/23

Milestone: Portal Developed and Program Implementation Estimated Delivery Date: On or about 2/20/2023

Milestone: Grant Application Finalized, Workflow testing on Review Process, Commerce Accessibility, and Fraud Prevention in Place Estimated Delivery Date: On or about 2/28/2023

Milestone: Open Grant portal and Application Period, Application review to occur during period Estimated Delivery Date: On or about 3/01/2023

Milestone: Final Award Decisions and Notifications (Awarded and Declined) Estimated Delivery Date: On or about 05/01/2023

Milestone: Payment Distribution and Outreach Estimated Delivery Date: On or about 03/15/2023

Milestone: Impact and Compliance Reporting to Commerce, Issue Tax Documentation and Compliance, Final Deliverables Estimated Delivery Date: On or prior to 6/30/2023

Milestone: Project Conclusion Estimated Delivery Date: On 06/30/2023

