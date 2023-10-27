Request for Applications – Diaper Bank Grant Opportunity

August 17, 2023

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Applications (RFA) to collect applications for grants, which will be administered via reimbursable grant agreements, to organizations for the purpose of purchasing diapers, wipes, and other essential baby products for distribution to families in need.

2024-25 operating budget; ESSB 5187-S.PL., section 129 (29)

$2,500,000 of the general fund—state appropriation for fiscal year 2024 and $2,500,000 of the general fund—state appropriation for fiscal year 2025 are provided solely for the department to administer grants to diaper banks for the purchase of diapers, wipes, and other essential baby products, for distribution to families in need. The department must give priority to providers serving or located in marginalized, low-income communities or communities of color; and providers that help support racial equity.

Customer Reference #: 24-32J10220-001

24-32J10220-001 Diaper Bank Request for Applications (PDF)

Question and Answer Period: August 18, 2023 – September 4, 2023

Application Due Date: September 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT

September 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT Point of Contact: RFA Coordinator, Angie Hong, Angie.Hong@Commerce.wa.gov, 360-506-1706