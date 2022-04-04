New HUD Section 811 Funding Available

The Department of Commerce is soliciting applications from qualified applicants for funding of units to be set aside for clients referred by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services under the HUD Section 811 Project Rental Assistance program.

Projects must have utilized the Washington State Housing Trust Fund, Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, HOME funding, or similar local, state, or federal public capital fund source. Section 811 units provide non-time-limited tenancy for non-elderly persons with disabling conditions.

Applications will be accepted through 4:00 PM 05/03/2022.

Commerce expects to announce preliminary awards within 90 days of the close of the application period. Interested parties may download the 811 application and program documents.

Commerce intends to establish new 811 units across Washington. However, projects proposed in Cowlitz, Kitsap, Pierce, Snohomish, Whatcom, and Yakima counties, currently underserved by 811, will be prioritized during this funding round.