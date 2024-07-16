Applications now available – Energy Efficiency Grant Solicitation EE-024

More than $14 million in Energy Efficiency Retrofits grants are available now.

Applicants must be public entities in the state of Washington:

  • Local agencies, including any city, town, county, special district, municipal corporation, agency, port district or authority
  • Public higher education institutions
  • K-12 public school districts
  • State agencies
  • Federally-recognized tribe within Washington

Key changes from the last round of Energy Efficiency grants:

  1. Grant cap increased to $1 million, with minimum project size $100,000.
  2. Matching funds requirement reduced to 15%, or 5% for projects in overburdened communities.
  3. Grant opened to leased facilities, if the lease extends beyond useful life of the improvement measure.
  4. Cost of energy audit will be reimbursed if conducted after July 1, 2023.
  5. Tier 1 buildings pursuing the Clean Buildings Performance Standard prioritized.
  6. 40% of funds reserved for K-12 public school districts. K-12 school districts may submit concept papers for review with full applications due by Sept. 25.

Eligible activities include, but are not limited to:

  • HVAC replacement/upgrade
  • Other mechanical systems
  • Lighting
  • Insulation
  • Windows
  • Heat pump purchase and installation
  • Geothermal heating systems
  • Campus or district energy efficiency measures.

Timeline

  • July 16, 2024: Applications open
  • August 5, 2024: Pre-application Q&A sessions (one all applicant, one tribal applicants)
  • August 26 to September 25, 2024: Applications will be accepted
  • September 19 to October 7, 2024: Awardees and non-awardees notified
  • October 7, 2024: Contracting begins

Important notes

  • This is a competitive solicitation.
  • The implementation of alternative energy sources may be funded if they support the primary proposed improvement. For example, solar panels may add to the efficiency of a new HVAC system but cannot be the main improvement measure on its own.
  • All projects must conduct an energy audit that meets the standards of a level 1, level 2 or targeted level 2 audit, and submit a report indicating the expected impacts of the proposed retrofit measures.

Application materials

Deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. Wed., Sept. 25, 2024. Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis after the closing date.

Questions?

Please contact Kristen Kalbrener, program manager, at energyretrofits@commerce.wa.gov

