Applications now available – Energy Efficiency Grant Solicitation EE-024
More than $14 million in Energy Efficiency Retrofits grants are available now.
Applicants must be public entities in the state of Washington:
- Local agencies, including any city, town, county, special district, municipal corporation, agency, port district or authority
- Public higher education institutions
- K-12 public school districts
- State agencies
- Federally-recognized tribe within Washington
Key changes from the last round of Energy Efficiency grants:
- Grant cap increased to $1 million, with minimum project size $100,000.
- Matching funds requirement reduced to 15%, or 5% for projects in overburdened communities.
- Grant opened to leased facilities, if the lease extends beyond useful life of the improvement measure.
- Cost of energy audit will be reimbursed if conducted after July 1, 2023.
- Tier 1 buildings pursuing the Clean Buildings Performance Standard prioritized.
- 40% of funds reserved for K-12 public school districts. K-12 school districts may submit concept papers for review with full applications due by Sept. 25.
Eligible activities include, but are not limited to:
- HVAC replacement/upgrade
- Other mechanical systems
- Lighting
- Insulation
- Windows
- Heat pump purchase and installation
- Geothermal heating systems
- Campus or district energy efficiency measures.
Timeline
- July 16, 2024: Applications open
- August 5, 2024: Pre-application Q&A sessions (one all applicant, one tribal applicants)
- August 26 to September 25, 2024: Applications will be accepted
- September 19 to October 7, 2024: Awardees and non-awardees notified
- October 7, 2024: Contracting begins
Important notes
- This is a competitive solicitation.
- The implementation of alternative energy sources may be funded if they support the primary proposed improvement. For example, solar panels may add to the efficiency of a new HVAC system but cannot be the main improvement measure on its own.
- All projects must conduct an energy audit that meets the standards of a level 1, level 2 or targeted level 2 audit, and submit a report indicating the expected impacts of the proposed retrofit measures.
Application materials
Deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. Wed., Sept. 25, 2024. Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis after the closing date.
Questions?
Please contact Kristen Kalbrener, program manager, at energyretrofits@commerce.wa.gov