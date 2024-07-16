Applications now available – Energy Efficiency Grant Solicitation EE-024

More than $14 million in Energy Efficiency Retrofits grants are available now.

Applicants must be public entities in the state of Washington:

Local agencies, including any city, town, county, special district, municipal corporation, agency, port district or authority

Public higher education institutions

K-12 public school districts

State agencies

Federally-recognized tribe within Washington

Key changes from the last round of Energy Efficiency grants:

Grant cap increased to $1 million, with minimum project size $100,000. Matching funds requirement reduced to 15%, or 5% for projects in overburdened communities. Grant opened to leased facilities, if the lease extends beyond useful life of the improvement measure. Cost of energy audit will be reimbursed if conducted after July 1, 2023. Tier 1 buildings pursuing the Clean Buildings Performance Standard prioritized. 40% of funds reserved for K-12 public school districts. K-12 school districts may submit concept papers for review with full applications due by Sept. 25.

Eligible activities include, but are not limited to:

HVAC replacement/upgrade

Other mechanical systems

Lighting

Insulation

Windows

Heat pump purchase and installation

Geothermal heating systems

Campus or district energy efficiency measures.

Timeline

July 16, 2024: Applications open

Applications open August 5, 2024: Pre-application Q&A sessions (one all applicant, one tribal applicants)

Pre-application Q&A sessions (one all applicant, one tribal applicants) August 26 to September 25, 2024: Applications will be accepted

Applications will be accepted September 19 to October 7, 2024: Awardees and non-awardees notified

Awardees and non-awardees notified October 7, 2024: Contracting begins

Important notes

This is a competitive solicitation.

The implementation of alternative energy sources may be funded if they support the primary proposed improvement. For example, solar panels may add to the efficiency of a new HVAC system but cannot be the main improvement measure on its own.

All projects must conduct an energy audit that meets the standards of a level 1, level 2 or targeted level 2 audit, and submit a report indicating the expected impacts of the proposed retrofit measures.

Application materials

Deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. Wed., Sept. 25, 2024. Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis after the closing date.

Questions?

Please contact Kristen Kalbrener, program manager, at energyretrofits@commerce.wa.gov