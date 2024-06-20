Building Communities Fund grants

2025-27 funding opportunity closes Aug. 22

Commerce has opened the 2025-27 funding round for the Building Communities Fund. The program awards state grants to tribes and nonprofit community-based organizations to pay for up to 25% of eligible capital costs to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate nonresidential community and social service projects.

Under exceptional circumstances, the state share of project costs may exceed these amounts. There is no minimum or maximum grant award amount.

Application information

The ZoomGrants application and supporting materials are available on the Building Communities Fund webpage.

DEADLINE: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22

Free application workshops

Join the BCF team for free application workshops on Zoom and in-person to learn more about the funding and ask any questions. These workshops are not mandatory, but registration is required to attend.

Virtual workshops

General BCF workshop

1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 (Zoom)

Register (Zoom)

11 a.m. Thursday, June 27

Register for tribal workshop (Zoom)

In-person workshops

Seattle

10 a.m. Wednesday, July 9

Radisson Hotel – SeaTac

San Juan Ballroom

18118 International Blvd

Seattle Registration

10 a.m. Thursday, July 10

Spokane Falls Community College

Sub Lounge – Bldg. 17, Rm. 102

3410 West Whistalks Way

Spokane registration

10 a.m. Wednesday, July 16

Yakima Convention Center

Sen. Alex Deccio – Ballroom H

10 N. 8th Street

Yakima Registration

Questions?

Email capprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call 360-725-3075.