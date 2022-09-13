Behavioral Health-Focused Systems of Care Grant

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making up to $459,800 available to implement the Behavioral Health Systems of Care Grant, focusing on youth and young adults exiting behavioral health settings. The Behavioral Health Systems of Care Grant program supports interventions that prevent young adults from exiting inpatient behavioral health systems into homelessness.

Behavioral Health Systems of Care grant program seeks to identify young adults (18-24) at risk of homelessness at the point of exit from inpatient behavioral health settings and support them to obtain stable housing.

Funding through this grant can be used to support a variety of approaches that ensure youth and young adults exit inpatient behavioral health treatment facilities to stable housing. Activities and methods may include:

Behavioral health services

Civil legal aid

Peer navigators and support

Family reconciliation or engagement services

Employment support

Education support

Case management

Housing and financial support or

Other navigation support to secure safe and stable housing.

Examples of program models may include, but are not limited to:

Peer-led interventions

Development and implementation of a collaborative model applied across inpatient behavioral health treatment facilities

Development and implementation of discharge planning tools tailored to serving young adults

Partnerships between schools, housing providers, and behavioral health providers

Interventions implemented within Wraparound with Intensive Services (WISe) networks

Consumer-based planning to develop and implement interventions and services

Funding may support programs implemented by inpatient behavioral health treatment facilities, housing providers, community-based organizations, peer-led organizations, organizations that are led by and serve communities of color, governmental entities, and others. This is not an exhaustive list but provides examples of the types of entities this funding may support.

Proposals due: Oct. 14, 2022, by 4 p.m. PST

Estimated funding period: Nov. 15, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Important Deadlines and Estimated RFP Schedule (Word)

Q&A: Submit questions by Oct.12, 2022, at 5 p.m. Answers will be posted here by Oct. 13, 2022.

Webinar Date: Sept. 21, 2022, 11 a.m.