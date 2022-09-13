Behavioral Health-Focused Systems of Care Grant
The Washington State Department of Commerce is making up to $459,800 available to implement the Behavioral Health Systems of Care Grant, focusing on youth and young adults exiting behavioral health settings. The Behavioral Health Systems of Care Grant program supports interventions that prevent young adults from exiting inpatient behavioral health systems into homelessness.
Behavioral Health Systems of Care grant program seeks to identify young adults (18-24) at risk of homelessness at the point of exit from inpatient behavioral health settings and support them to obtain stable housing.
Funding through this grant can be used to support a variety of approaches that ensure youth and young adults exit inpatient behavioral health treatment facilities to stable housing. Activities and methods may include:
- Behavioral health services
- Civil legal aid
- Peer navigators and support
- Family reconciliation or engagement services
- Employment support
- Education support
- Case management
- Housing and financial support or
- Other navigation support to secure safe and stable housing.
Examples of program models may include, but are not limited to:
- Peer-led interventions
- Development and implementation of a collaborative model applied across inpatient behavioral health treatment facilities
- Development and implementation of discharge planning tools tailored to serving young adults
- Partnerships between schools, housing providers, and behavioral health providers
- Interventions implemented within Wraparound with Intensive Services (WISe) networks
- Consumer-based planning to develop and implement interventions and services
Funding may support programs implemented by inpatient behavioral health treatment facilities, housing providers, community-based organizations, peer-led organizations, organizations that are led by and serve communities of color, governmental entities, and others. This is not an exhaustive list but provides examples of the types of entities this funding may support.
Proposals due: Oct. 14, 2022, by 4 p.m. PST
Estimated funding period: Nov. 15, 2022 – June 30, 2023
Important Deadlines and Estimated RFP Schedule (Word)
Q&A: Submit questions by Oct.12, 2022, at 5 p.m. Answers will be posted here by Oct. 13, 2022.
Webinar Date: Sept. 21, 2022, 11 a.m.