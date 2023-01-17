Grant Opportunity – Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities
Commerce is accepting grant applications for the 2023 Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities program with up to $35.4 million available. Applications are due by March 23, 2023 at 4:00 pm PT.
This opportunity will include two tracks:
- Track 1: Planning and pre-development grants are available for projects that identify sites, complete community outreach and engagement to identify community needs, complete feasibility studies, or develop cost estimates, specifications, or other early design work.
- Track 2: Installation grants are available for projects that complete the installation of solar plus battery storage systems, including final design, purchase and installation of equipment, commissioning, developing operational plans, training, and community outreach to increase community awareness of the facility.
Documents
- Request for Applications (PDF) – Both Track 1 and Track 2
- Apply for the grant via ZoomGrants Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities
Pre-application conference
Commerce will hold two pre-application conferences for stakeholders to learn about program guidelines and ask questions. Both sessions will contain the same content, and all answers to questions from the session will be posted in the written Q&A document. Applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend one of the sessions:
- Register for the January 26, 2023 10:00 am pre-application conference (on Zoom)
- Register for the February 7, 2023 2:00 pm pre-application conference (on Zoom)
Additionally, Commerce will hold an optional help session for the online application system, ZoomGrants. Questions will be limited to ZoomGrants only.
Eligibility
For both tracks, applicants must be public entities in the state of Washington, such as local governments, public higher education institutions, K-12 public school districts, state agencies, tribal governments and their affiliates, and non-profit organizations.
Timeline
- January 13 – March 15, 2023: Questions accepted by email
- January 19 and January 31, 2023: Pre-Application Conferences
- Through March 16, 2023: Answers to Q&A posted
- March 23, 2023: Applications due by 4 p.m.
- July 2023: Awards announced