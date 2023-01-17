Grant Opportunity – Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities

Commerce is accepting grant applications for the 2023 Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities program with up to $35.4 million available. Applications are due by March 23, 2023 at 4:00 pm PT.

This opportunity will include two tracks:

Track 1: Planning and pre-development grants are available for projects that identify sites, complete community outreach and engagement to identify community needs, complete feasibility studies, or develop cost estimates, specifications, or other early design work.

Planning and pre-development grants are available for projects that identify sites, complete community outreach and engagement to identify community needs, complete feasibility studies, or develop cost estimates, specifications, or other early design work. Track 2: Installation grants are available for projects that complete the installation of solar plus battery storage systems, including final design, purchase and installation of equipment, commissioning, developing operational plans, training, and community outreach to increase community awareness of the facility.

Documents

Pre-application conference

Commerce will hold two pre-application conferences for stakeholders to learn about program guidelines and ask questions. Both sessions will contain the same content, and all answers to questions from the session will be posted in the written Q&A document. Applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend one of the sessions:

Additionally, Commerce will hold an optional help session for the online application system, ZoomGrants. Questions will be limited to ZoomGrants only.

Eligibility

For both tracks, applicants must be public entities in the state of Washington, such as local governments, public higher education institutions, K-12 public school districts, state agencies, tribal governments and their affiliates, and non-profit organizations.

Timeline

January 13 – March 15, 2023: Questions accepted by email

January 19 and January 31, 2023: Pre-Application Conferences

Through March 16, 2023: Answers to Q&A posted

March 23, 2023: Applications due by 4 p.m.

July 2023: Awards announced