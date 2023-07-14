Grant funding opportunity: $14.5 million for digital navigator service providers

Commerce has $14.5 million in grants available for eligible organizations to provide digital equity and navigation services to Washington residents and households with limited access to broadband services.

Details

Eligible applicants must be a consortium, which is defined as a partnership of at least three separate entities.

Projects must provide digital navigator services including, but not limited to, one-on-one assistance for people with limited access to services, including individuals seeking work, students seeking digital technical support, families supporting students, English language learners, Medicaid clients, people experiencing poverty, and seniors.

Funding requests may not exceed $14.5 million per fiscal year.

Period of performance in fiscal year 2024 is Sept. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Year two funding in fiscal year 2025 is dependent upon Commerce review and approval of year one outcomes, timely deliverables, and year two work plan and budget.

Timeline

July 20: Digital Navigator webinar from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Digital Navigator webinar from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. August 4: Application Q&A posted to Digital Navigator webpage by 5 p.m.

Application Q&A posted to Digital Navigator webpage by 5 p.m. August 13: Complete applications are due. Submit grant application (on ZoomGrants)

Informational webinar – July 20, 2023

Learn more about his funding opportunity and ask questions in an online information session with Digital Navigator program staff. Register for July 20 informational webinar.

Questions? Contact Pattijo.Farr@Commerce.wa.gov.