Electrification of Transportation Systems (ETS) Grants Round 2 – Now Accepting Applications

Commerce is accepting grant applications for the Clean Energy Fund (CEF) – Electrification of Transportation Systems (ETS) Round 2 Grants program. This grant fund is for the continued transformation of the electric transportation market in Washington State. The Clean Energy Fund 5 Electrification of Transportation Systems Program (ETS) provides grants to Washington local governments and Tribal Governments for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Phase One applications are due on March 6, 2023.

CEF 5 ETS Round 2 grants provide funding for local governments and federally recognized Tribal governments for the procurement, installation, and integration of electric vehicle supply infrastructure and/or hydrogen refueling station infrastructure in rural communities. Funding covers innovative projects that:

Fills EVSE/hydrogen deployment gaps in rural communities with new infrastructure

Upgrades existing infrastructure to better serve end-users and uses in rural communities and facilitate long distance travel, or

Constructs additional EVSE or hydrogen fueling stations where needed in Rural Communities to increase system resiliency and better support end-users and uses.

To meet Washington’s climate emission reduction goals for the transportation sector, the 2021 State Energy Strategy recommends rapid electrification of all transportation markets and deep reductions in vehicle miles traveled.

Timeline

This RFA is open on Jan 25, 2023.

Phase One applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 6, 2023

applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 6, 2023 Phase Two will open on April 3, 2023

will open on April 3, 2023 Phase Two applications will be due by 5 p.m. on May 15, 2023.

Send questions to CEF@Commerce.wa.gov. Phone calls will not be accepted.

Program Documents

Eligible Applicants

Federally recognized Tribal governments

Local governments in Rural Communities

Rural Community: Projects not located in a city or town that has a population of greater than 50,000 inhabitants and the urbanized area contiguous and adjacent to such a city or town, as defined by the USDA Rural Energy Pilot Program.

Eligible Projects

Commerce is seeking projects that aim to:

Integrate and manage load using behavioral, software, hardware, or other demand-side management technologies for on-road end-uses and non-maritime off-road end-uses;

Provide enduring benefits to vulnerable communities disproportionately burdened by air pollution, climate change impacts, or lack of transportation systems.

Accelerate the transportation electrification market in Washington using market transformation principles

Develop electric vehicle charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure along highways, freeways, and other heavily trafficked corridors across the state to support long-distance travel.

Bidder’s Conference

Commerce is hosting a Bidder’s Conference on January 30, 2023 at 1pm PT.

Register for the January 30, 2023 Bidder’s Conference (on Zoom)