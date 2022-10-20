Digital Navigation & Workforce Development Reentry Support Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing digital navigation, workforce development, and systems and social navigation services for individuals who have exited or will be exiting Washington’s prisons and jails in order to facilitate successful transitions back into the community.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance defines Digital Navigators as “trusted guides who assist community members in internet adoption and the use of computing devices.” Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and to meet community need, these services may be provided primarily over the phone or online, utilizing a remote service delivery model, or in person, utilizing a local in person service delivery model.

Commerce intends to award multiple contracts for the services described in the RFP. Grant awards may be up to $500,000 per proposal. Proposals in excess of $500,000 may be considered if submitted by a consortium of applicants partnering in a regional effort, with $1 million as the maximum award. Awards will be focused towards the proposers’ size and service areas.

The funding period is scheduled to begin on or about Dec. 20, 2022 and end on June 30, 2023.

Proposals are due by 5 PM, Nov. 10, 2022

Download the RFP (Word)