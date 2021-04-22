Construction Review and Evaluation for a Large Affordable Housing Construction Portfolio RFQQ

The purpose of this Request for Qualifications (RFQQ) is to solicit proposals from firms interested in providing services to the state related to construction review, monitoring and evaluation for projects administered by the Housing Finance Unit (HFU), including but not limited to projects funded through the Housing Trust Fund (HTF), the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF), and the HOME program in accordance with Federal, State and local law and regulations. HFU provides grants and loans to eligible recipients for the construction or acquisition and rehabilitation of affordable housing across the state to serve households with low-income and special needs. The Department of Commerce (COMMERCE) management has determined these services must be performed to reduce the state’s risk of loss and to assure projects are built to last the length of commitment referenced in the HTF’s contracts. The purpose of the RFQQ is to solicit qualifications, experience, recommended approach/methodology and fixed cost for these required services. All eligible entities are encouraged to apply.

Download RFQQ No. 2021-01 HFU (PDF)

Responses due: May 21, 2021