Competitive Procurement For the Homeless Student Stability Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making $865,000 available to eligible organizations to fund the Homeless Student Stability Program in the State of Washington to:

Provide educational stability by promoting housing stability to students in the public K-12 system and their families experiencing homelessness. This includes unaccompanied students experiencing homelessness.

Develop and expand collaborative strategies between housing and education partners to promote housing and educational stability.

Develop and implement evidence-informed strategies to address racial inequities among students in the public K-12 system and their families experiencing homelessness.

Chapter RCW 43.185C Homeless Housing and Assistance authorizes these funds. RCW 43.185C.340 establishes the HSSP grant.

Please see attached documents.