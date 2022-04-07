Competitive Application for Independent Youth Housing Program
The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $3,846,000 available to eligible organizations to fund the Independent Youth Housing Program in the State of Washington to:
- Provide rental assistance, related housing costs and case management to young adults, ages 18-24, who have been a dependent of the state.
- Increase funding to meet need with existing IYHP providers in King, Pierce, Spokane, Thurston, and Yakima counties due to newly expanded eligibility criteria (SB 5566).
- Expand geographic access of IYHP through new providers.
- Improve access to IYHP for underserved and/or disproportionally impacted populations such as BIPOC and LGBTQ2 young adults.
(See attachments for more information and important dates)
Proposals are due: May 16, 2022 by 4:00pm PST