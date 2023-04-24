Community Partners for the Planning and Predesign Capital Equity Program (PPCEP)
Commerce is looking for five Community Partners to add to Commerce’s knowledge of facility needs in racially diverse urban areas and rural areas of Washington State. Commerce has budgeted an amount not to exceed $50,000 for each community partner. Up to five community partners may be selected to co-create the Planning and Predesign Capital Equity Program (PPCEP). Community Partners will use their existing networking, facilitation and surveying skills to connect with communities who have been historically marginalized by government institutions.
- RFP Posting Date: April 24, 2023
- RFP Number: PPCEP-3152023
- Question and Answer Period: April 24, 2023 – June 23, 2023
- Pre-Proposal Conference Meeting Links:
- Open to All Organizations:
- Register for the May 18, 2023, Pre-proposal Conference – Thursday, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Register for the May 31, 2023, Pre-proposal Conference – Wednesday, 2 – 3 p.m.
- Register for the June 20, 2023, Pre-proposal Conference – Tuesday, 2 – 3 p.m.
- Open to Tribes and Tribal Affiliate Organizations:
- Register for the May 11, 2023, Pre-proposal Conference – Thursday, 9 -10 a.m.
- Register for the May 24, 2023, Pre-proposal Conference – Wednesday, 4 – 5 p.m.
- Register for the June 15, 2023, Pre-proposal Conference – Thursday, 4 – 5 p.m.
- Open to All Organizations:
- Proposals due: 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday, July 24, 2023
- Point of Contact (RFP Coordinator): Angie Hong, 360-506-1706, Angie.Hong@Commerce.wa.gov