Community Outreach and Feasibility Consultant Request for Proposals

Commerce is also accepting proposals from service providers who can provide feasibility studies and outreach services to communities interested in developing solar plus battery storage infrastructure to provide backup power for community buildings. Proposals are due at 5:00pm on February 15.

Timeline

Q&A Period: January 13-February 3, 2023

