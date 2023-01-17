Community Outreach and Feasibility Consultant Request for Proposals
Commerce is also accepting proposals from service providers who can provide feasibility studies and outreach services to communities interested in developing solar plus battery storage infrastructure to provide backup power for community buildings. Proposals are due at 5:00pm on February 15.
- Community Outreach and Feasibility Consultant Request for Proposals (RFP)
- Register for Pre-Proposal Conference: January 31, 2022 from 2:00pm (on Zoom)
Timeline
- Q&A Period: January 13-February 3, 2023
- Pre-Proposal Conference: January 31, 2023, 2:00pm
- Applications Due: February 17, 2023, 12:00pm
- Begin Contract Work: April 1, 2023