Community-Based Reentry Program Support

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to increase the ability of community-based programs to provide reentry services for formerly incarcerated persons and supports to facilitate successful transitions to the community.

See RFP for details.

Proposals are due by: September 10, 2021

RFP 2021 Reentry Funding (PDF)