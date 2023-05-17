Community-Based Reentry Program Support Grants Request for Proposals

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention/Community Safety Unit (Commerce) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from tribal partners or nonprofit community-based organizations. This program will support reentry services to currently or formally incarcerated people who are incarcerated or have exited juvenile or adult correctional facilities in Washington.

Commerce is soliciting proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in projects to provide housing, employment services, family reunification, transportation, communication, education and other basic needs services. Total funding for this RFP is $12.7 million for the state fiscal biennium (July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025) and is a combination of Community Reinvestment Account and ongoing state funding.

Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for this solicitation in three funding categories.

Contact: Kurt Myers, RFP Coordinator, Kurt.Myers@commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline

Q&A Period: May 18-June 2, 2023

Proposals due: 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, July 5, 2023

Funding period: August 8, 2023 – June 30, 2025

