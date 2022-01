Climate Change Project (Prioritize Actions to Uplift Communities Disproportionately Impacted by Climate Change)

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “Commerce,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to Prioritize Actions to Uplift Communities Disproportionately Impacted by Climate Change. See attached RFP.

Pre-proposal conference: 17 Feb 2022 9:00 am

Proposals due by: 25 Feb 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)