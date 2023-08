Clean Energy Transformation Act – Request for Information and Comment Opportunity

Commerce requests information on what stakeholders deem relevant for consideration for an interim assessment of the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA). This request is for published studies, reports, or other analyses on CETA’s impact since its enactment in 2019. Commerce also invites public comment on CETA’s impact-to-date.

Submit information or comments by September 15, 2023 to CETA@Commerce.wa.gov.