Barrier Elimination in Services and Supports for People with Developmental Disabilities from Ethnically and Culturally Diverse Communities

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” on behalf of the Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC), is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating on a project to enhance participation and effectiveness of individuals with developmental disabilities (DD), their family members, and other community members in public policy advocacy.

Under Public Law 106-402 the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Act of 2000 (DD Act) the DDC is mandated as a voice within state government for individuals with DD and their families to receive the supports and other assistance needed to achieve independence, productivity, integration, and inclusion into the community. The DDC engages in and supports advocacy capacity building and systemic change activities that contribute to a coordinated consumer-and family-centered, consumer-and family-directed comprehensive system that includes needed community services individualized supports and other forms of assistance that promote self-determination for individuals with DD and their families.

The DDC is comprised of 27 members who are appointed by the Governor. Members are individuals with DD, family members and parents, advocates and representatives from agencies that provide or fund services.

Reply date by: September 6, 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)