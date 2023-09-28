Awareness Campaign Resources for Indigenous Victims/Survivors of Human Trafficking

This grant will fund activities to increase awareness of the support, services and resources available to Indigenous persons who are survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking. This will include raising awareness on how to access such resources.

One project will be funded west of the crest of the Cascade Mountains and one east of the crest of the Cascade Mountains.

The grant period will be Dec. 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025. Applicants may request up to $100,000.

Download application materials here.

Closing Date: Nov. 8, 2023

Contact RFP Coordinator Trisha Smith with questions: trisha.smith@commerce.wa.gov