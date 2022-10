Apple Health and Homes Pilot Housing PBRA/TBRA Third Party Administrator

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating piloting a program to administer project-based rent assistance (PBRA) and tenant-based rental assistance (TBRA) across Washington for the Apple Health and Homes Permanent Supportive Housing program. See RFP document.

Reply by Nov 4, 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)