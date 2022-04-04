2022-2023 Request for Qualifications and Quotation (HRLP)

The Washington State Rural Rehabilitation Loan Program (WAC 365-175) provides low-cost loan funds to low-income households located in rural “non-entitlement” areas of the state to address health, safety, and durability issues in their homes. The program allows participating homeowners to defer repayment of the loan principal and interest and any fees related to the administration or issuance of the loan until the home is sold or transferred. The program is seeking qualified applicants to administrate the fund on behalf Washington State Department of Commerce.



RESPONSE DUE DATE: April 28, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

EXPECTED TIME PERIOD FOR CONTRACT: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

BIDDER’S CONFERENCE: April 07, 2022 at 1:00 pm PST

Join Zoom Meeting

https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/j/81102582655?pwd=QVRLOHlKeFpieTdQczdwZzlJM29GUT09

Meeting ID: 811 0258 2655

Passcode: 875287

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,81102582655#,,,,*875287# US (Tacoma)

+19712471195,,81102582655#,,,,*875287# US (Portland)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 971 247 1195 US (Portland)

+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)

Meeting ID: 811 0258 2655

Passcode: 875287

Find your local number: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/u/kcg9U6DDQR