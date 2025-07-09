Commerce to invest $419 million in affordable housing statewide

MHU’s 2025-27 Biennial Investment Strategy includes new development, rehabilitation, and more for people across Washington

The Department of Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) has $419 million in planned investments state-wide in the next two years. That includes affordable multifamily housing development, such as new construction, acquisitions and rehabilitation, that will benefit people who are low-income, have experienced chronic homelessness, have intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and others who have experienced obstacles to housing stability.

Guidance for specific funding, including application information and deadlines, will be released in individual notice of funding opportunities (NOFAs).

The 2025-27 Biennial Investment Strategy provides information for how MHU plans to administer funding for capital projects via competitive award solicitations. MHU administers a variety of housing programs, including Apple Health and Homes and the Housing Trust Fund.

This strategy refines a plan for broad allocations of public dollars granted by the Washington State Legislature during its 2025 session. MHU prioritizes its funding decisions based on values highlighted in its 2025 Vision and Strategic Priorities (PDF), which emphasizes equity and collaboration. The Biennial Investment Strategy (PDF) will help affordable housing developers prepare to apply for funding, with information including:

Funding timelines

Pre-application workshops and technical assistance

Regional distribution breakdowns

Per-project and per-applicant funding limits

Investments to by-and-for organization

Program details by funding source

Application scoring criteria

There will be a future announcement about the Tribal Housing Set-aside NOFA. Commerce’s MHU and Office of Tribal Relations are coordinating for community outreach to thoughtfully administer the Tribal Housing Set-aside funding in a manner that represents the voices of tribal communities across the state.