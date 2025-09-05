Commerce seeking public comment on Scriber Place project

Comments are due by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12

On August 26, the Washington State Department of Commerce will submit a Finding of No Significant Impact for an affordable housing project known as Scriber Place in Lynnwood.

This action requires completion of an environmental assessment, a documented finding of no significant impact or finding of significant impact, and notice of our intent to request the release of funds, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA). Commerce has determined the development of Scriber Place will have no significant environmental impact and will therefore submit this finding alongside our intent to request the release of funds.

To submit public comment on this decision, please email Timi Harris-Leach at Timi.Harris-Leach@commerce.wa.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

Following receipt of public comment, Commerce will submit an Intent to Request Release of Funds to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Sept. 15.

To review the HUD required legal notice in full, please visit our Box website.

To view the Environmental Review Record in Full, please visit the HUD website.