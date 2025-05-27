Commerce receives 98 survey responses to inform 2025-26 affordable housing development

Survey closed May 7

The Washington State Department of Commerce received 98 survey responses from developers who intend to apply for affordable housing capital awards. Of these, 22 survey responses related to homeownership projects and 76 related to multifamily projects. Applicants represent prospective affordable multifamily and homeownership housing opportunities in 19 counties serving rural and urban community members of all backgrounds.

The full list of pre-applications is available online.

Commerce issued the 2025-26 Project Information Survey to seek input from community nonprofit organizations, local governments, housing authorities and tribes that intend to apply for awards to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate multifamily or homeownership affordable housing projects. This allows Commerce to coordinate with the state and public funding partners to indicate the level of interest for affordable housing capital awards. This survey closed May 7. Responding to the survey is not a prerequisite to apply to any future funding rounds.

All interested applicants may respond to notices of funding availability (NOFAs) for multifamily and homeownership projects, which Commerce plans to release in the coming months. These NOFAs will include information about eligibility, award information, and contract requirements for affordable housing capital awards.

NOFAs for multifamily and homeownership awards will be posted to the Contracting with Commerce webpage. The multifamily housing NOFA will also be emailed to those who are signed up for email communications and will be posted on the on the Multifamily Rental Housing webpage.

Questions? Please visit our website or email HTFapp@commerce.wa.gov.