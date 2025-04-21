Commerce mourns death of state Senator Bill Ramos

With sadness, we share state Senator Bill Ramos died unexpectedly during a trail run on Saturday.

Senator Ramos represented Washington’s 5th Legislative District, first in the House of Representatives before being elected to the state Senate in November. He had a distinguished career in public service, drawing on a deep background in natural resources, transportation, and local government.

Prior to his legislative work, Senator Ramos held leadership roles in the U.S. Forest Service and the Federal Transit Administration, focusing on environmental management and improving transit systems for rural and tribal communities. His legislative priorities included completing major highway projects, protecting the environment while supporting jobs, advancing public safety reforms, and making housing more affordable.

Senator Ramos led on issues and policies shared by Commerce that strengthen communities. This included local governments, infrastructure development, affordable housing and community centers, and finding new economic opportunities that reduce environmental impact and greenhouse gas emissions.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Bill Ramos,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “We worked together on a few important issues, but what I’ll remember most is his unmatched passion and energy. Even outside of campaign season, he’d start our calls by telling me how many doors he had knocked that day. That was Bill, always moving, always listening, always committed to the work. He made our government better and will be deeply missed.”

“Senator Ramos approached his work with deep curiosity, integrity, and a clear commitment to public service,” said Commerce Deputy Director Sarah Clifthorne. “I had the honor of working with him this year and was struck by his thoughtful questions, genuine care for the people of Washington, and the warmth he brought to every interaction – always with a smile. His passing is a profound loss.”