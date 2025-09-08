Commerce energizes communities with $41.1 million in Clean Energy Community Grant awards

Commerce made awards to 49 projects in 22 counties across Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce delivered $41.1 million to 49 Clean Energy Community Grants awards in 22 counties this year. The grants will support projects such as rooftop solar, battery storage, decarbonization efforts, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and feasibility studies.

The awards were made this spring and summer, and many awardees now have their projects under contract. The funding aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while delivering meaningful benefits to tribes, overburdened communities and vulnerable populations in Washington. They were funded by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA).

“As the Trump Administration steps back from our clean energy economy, we’re stepping up,” said Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson. “Washington will continue to be a leader in making investments in the future. We’re supporting clean energy, good-paying jobs and community resiliency.”

By reducing their carbon emissions, awardees may also be able to invest more resources in the communities they serve. That’s the hope for the Latino Educational Training Institute, which received $50,000 for a solar and battery storage feasibility study at its community center in Everett during the second round of awards.

“This project will help LETI’s mission to build a sustainable, resilient community hub that supports immigrant wealth-building, job creation, and opportunity in South Everett’s Latino community,” said Marisol Bejarano, LETI’s director of health and wellness programs. “It’s a step toward long-term economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and a more equitable future for our community.”

It also means cost savings, as is anticipated in the Easton School District in Kittitas County. Easton School District Superintendent Aaron Kombol said the $411,000 awarded for a solar array will save the district an estimated 15-20% on its electrical needs. The savings will let them reinvest in the district’s students.

“We are very excited to have been awarded this grant,” Kombol said. “Not only will the district be able to reduce its ongoing utility bills, but we will also be able to incorporate solar panel system technology into our STEM classes.” The array will allow them to maximize utility cost savings and use those savings to offer more opportunities for students, he said.

Commerce awards CCA funding based on the state’s commitment to helping communities improve their resilience, reduce carbon emissions, and increase equitable access to clean technology. It was administered through Commerce’s Clean Energy Community Grant program. The first round was announced last spring, while the final awards were made in the spring and summer.

“We’re putting this money back into communities who need it,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “Our goal is to reduce carbon emissions, and the people who know best how to do that are the people receiving these critical investments.”

Full awards list (Round 2 awards are bolded):