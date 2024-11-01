Commerce awards nearly $40 million to support equitable economic development

New and established programs across Washington state will help communities address wealth disparities, build financial assets

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $39.8 million in grants to 19 organizations and institutions that provide financial support to communities through the Community Reinvestment Project (CRP) The CRP is a community-designed plan to uplift those disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs. The aim is to advance equitable economic development by helping target communities acquire and secure assets and work together to achieve goals.

Commerce Director Mike Fong joined HomeSight Executive Director Darryl Smith at Othello Square in south Seattle today to celebrate the announcement. HomeSight is one of the nonprofit organizations awarded a grant from Commerce.

“Access to capital opens doors to economic opportunity and generational wealth-building, but many communities face historic and systemic barriers,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “We are proud to stand with community partners throughout the state who are promoting equitable access to financial resources that help individuals, families and businesses get ahead and grow.”

This latest investment funds two CRP programs: the Loan Guarantee Program and Blended Capital Investments.

The Loan Guarantee program is a pool of resources that provides funding and loan loss reserves to lenders across the state, including Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), local municipalities, and non-profit organizations. These organizations can then offer financing and financial services to underserved communities, small businesses, and startups that traditional banks often overlook.

The Blended Capital Enhancements program aims to assist people in securing and building assets. The program will help fund programs that make it easier for people to buy or expand a home, commercial property, business asset, or vehicle; reduce debt; build credit; save more using matching funds; and getting other financial support and services.

“Homeownership remains one of the most critical strategies to address wealth disparities and promote asset building,” said Commerce Assistant Director of Housing, Corina Grigoras. “Our state and country’s history of residential segregation and other racist housing-related laws, policies, and practices, have created large disparities in home ownership rates and opportunities.”

Grigoras noted these two new programs announced today are important steps forward and align with Commerce’s 2022 Homeownership Disparities Work Group recommendations.

The funding prioritizes, but is not limited to, programs serving Black, Latine, and tribal communities in an effort to disrupt significant wealth disparities across the state. Data in the Community Reinvestment Plan has shown that these communities were disproportionately affected by the historic design and enforcement of U.S. state and federal criminal laws and penalties for drug possession, also known as the war on drugs.

“Racial disparity in homeownership wasn’t created by accident and it won’t be fixed by accident,” said HomeSight Executive Director Darryl Smith. “But we can’t address these disparities with the housing inventory that’s out there now. HomeSight and our partners in the Black Home Initiative are grateful for the Department of Commerce’s investment in the Field Order 15 Fund and its innovative strategy to lower the barriers for builders who are invested in our goal to improve homeownership rates for the BIPOC community. These builders need and deserve a seat at the table and a voice in the solution.”

“At the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship (CIE), we work in marginalized rural areas with BIPOC emerging entrepreneurs,” says Mike Skinner, Executive Director with CIE. “With help from Commerce, we are grateful for the opportunity to launch our Matched Savings program by providing $4,500 seed grants along with no-cost training and technical assistance to help emerging entrepreneurs get their businesses started.”

It is projected that 87%of the funds awarded will go to Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, and Yakima Counties – statistically home to communities most impacted by the war on drugs. The remainder of funds will be spread across Washington’s other 33 counties.

Recipients of these grant funds are:

Loan Guarantee – New construction: $5 million

Homesight, statewide: $5 million

Loan Guarantee – Home expansion/accessory dwelling unit: $6,270,000

Black 4 Enterprises LLC, King, Snohomish, Pierce counties and others as needed: $3 million

Black 4 Enterprises LLC, King, Snohomish, Pierce counties and others as needed: $3 million

Byrd Barr Place, King, Snohomish, Pierce, others as needed: $2.25 million

Central Area Collaborative, King, Snohomish, Pierce counties and others as needed: $1,020,000

Loan Guarantee – Consumer Loans: $1 million

Black 4 Enterprises LLC, King, Snohomish, Pierce counties and others as needed: $1 million

Loan Guarantee – Business expansion and start-up: $4,302,910

Langston, King county-based, open to anyone who can attend at the Seattle location: $424,300

Langston, King county-based, open to anyone who can attend at the Seattle location: $424,300

Lummi Indian Business Council, Lummi Indian Tribe: $835,000

Northwest Native Chamber, Clark, Cowlitz, King, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Whatcom, and Yakima counties: $748,910

Phenomenal She, Pierce and South King county: $300,000

Rainier Valley CD, King County – Rainier Valley/Seattle: $1,994,700

Blended Capital Enhancements: $23,258,200

Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, Adams, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Clallam, Jefferson, Skagit and Island counties: $250,000 for business start-up and expansion

Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, Adams, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Clallam, Jefferson, Skagit and Island counties: $250,000 for business start-up and expansion

City of Tacoma, Tacoma: $4 million for business start-up or expansion

Kitsap Community Resources, Kitsap, King, Pierce counties: $1 million Funding for GED, college scholarships, and credit building

Making a Difference Foundation, Pierce and South King County: $1,008,200 for funding for farmers, business start-up and expansion

, Pierce and South King County: $1,008,200 for funding for farmers, business start-up and expansion NW Access Fund, Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Yakima counties and others as needed: $1.5 million for home and vehicle modification, and business opportunities for individuals with disabilities

NW Access Fund, Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Yakima counties and others as needed: $1.5 million for home and vehicle modification, and business opportunities for individuals with disabilities

Opportunities Industrialization Center, Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Adams, Grant, Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties: $2 million for business start-up and expansion

Pacific NW Tribal Lending, Tribal communities in Western Washington: $1 million for business start-up and expansion, consumer loans, and debt repair

Seattle Urban Leagues, Seattle: $9.5 million for down payment assistance, major systems home repair

WOW Tri-Cities, Yakima, Adams, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Grant, and Walla Walla counties: $3 million for consumer loans, business loans, educational scholarships, emergency loan fund





