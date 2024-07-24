July 2024 Transportation Electrification Open Funding Opportunities
US DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying Applicants – Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets, and manufacturers of components or materials that support eligible vehicles’ fuel economy performance.
- Qualifying Projects – Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize, or expand existing facilities; and/or for engineering integration performed in the US related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the US, 4) provide reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total Funding Amount – $10 Billion
- Application Due Date – Rolling applications
NREL – Clean Bus Planning Awards
- Qualifying Applicants – State and local government entities providing bus service; private school fleets with and active contractual agreement to serve a public school district; nonprofit school transportation associations; tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools responsible for the purchase of school buses or providing school bus service for a BIA funded school; direct or designated recipients of FTA grants, including state and local governmental authorities, and tribes.
- Award Goals – Connect transit and school bus fleets with technical experts to support planning for bus electrification.
- Assistance Provided – Existing fleet baseline analysis, vehicle electrification feasibility analysis, infrastructure assessment and optimization strategy, procurement and project staging, financial analysis, emissions modeling, stakeholder analysis, workforce considerations, and recommended next steps.
- Application Due Date – Opened February 20, 2024, taking rolling applications.
US EPA – Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program
- Qualifying Applicants – States, including U.S. territories; municipalities, including public school districts; Indian Tribes; and nonprofit school transportation associations.
- Qualifying Projects – To support zero-emission vehicle adoption and deployment, funding may also be used for: 1) zero-emission vehicle refueling infrastructure; 2) workforce development and training; and 3) project implementation costs.
- Total Funding Amount – $932 Million
- Application Due Date – July 25, 2024 at 11:59PM ET
WA State Department of Ecology – Ecology’s Zero Emission School Bus Grant Program 2023-2025
- Qualifying Applicants – School bus owners that transport students to K-12 schools overseen by the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Qualifying Projects – Scrap and replace diesel school buses owned by the applicant with zero emission school buses, including fueling and charging infrastructure.
- Total Funding Amount – $20 Million
- Application Due Date – August 15, 2024
US DOT – Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Opportunity
- Qualifying Applicants – State or political subdivision of a State; metropolitan planning organization; unit of local government; special purpose district or public authority with a transportation function, including a port authority; Indian Tribe; territory of the United States; an authority, agency, or instrumentality of, or an entity owned by, 1 or more entities as listed above; a group of entities listed above; and a State or local authority with ownership of publicly accessible transportation facilities.
- Qualifying Projects – Projects reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding or filling gaps in access to charging or alternative fueling infrastructure, and projects supporting buildout of charging or alternative fueling infrastructure along designated AFCs.
- Total Funding Amount – $1.3 Billion
- Application Due Date – August 28, 2024 by 11:59PM EST
WA Department of Ecology – Charge Where You Are: Level 2 EV Charging (Round 2)
- Qualifying Applicants – Businesses licensed in Washington State; and State, local, or Tribal governments and related entities in Washington State.
- Qualifying Projects – Eligible projects must install a minimum of four, and a maximum of 10 networked plugs.
- Total Funding Amount – $3.52 Million
- Application Due Date – August 29, 2024
WSDOT – Green Transportation Capital Grant Program
- Qualifying Applicants – City transit systems, county public transportation authority, metropolitan municipal corporation transit system, public transportation benefit area, unincorporated transportation benefit area, regional transit authority, and special purpose district formed to operate a public transportation system.
- Qualifying Projects – Electrification of transit vehicle fleets, updating or modifying facilities for fleet electrification and/or hydrogen refueling infrastructure, new facilities that directly and primarily support fleet electrification, construction of charging and fueling stations to support transit fleet electrification, necessary upgrades to electrical transmission and distribution systems, in-house staff directly managing a capital construction project, and acquisition of property rights for capital projects.
- Total Funding Amount – Historically, WSDOT has awarded between $12 million and $50 million in state-funded Green Transportation Capital grants each biennium. The Legislature will determine the funding level for the 2025-2027 biennium in the 2025 legislative session.
- Application Due Date – September 12, 2024 by 3PM PT
US DOT – Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program (Third Round)
- Qualifying Applicants – For Community Planning Grants: A State, a unit of local government, a Tribal government, a Metropolitan Planning Organization, a non-profit organization. For Capital Construction Grants: owners of the eligible facility proposed in the project for which all necessary feasibility studies and other planning activities have been completed, or eligible Community Planning Grant applicant may submit the application in partnership with the facility owner to carry out the proposed project.
- Qualifying Projects – Planning Grants fund the study of removing, retrofitting, or mitigating an existing facility to restore community connectivity, public engagement, and other transportation planning activities. Capital Construction Grants fund a project to remove, retrofit, mitigate, or to replace an existing eligible facility with a new facility that reconnects communities. Climate change mitigation is a main criteria including: transitioning to clean vehicles and fuels, including electrification.
- Total Funding Amount – $607 Million
- Application Due Date – September 30, 2024 by 11:59PM EDT
US SCEP – Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program
- Qualifying Applicants – States, local governments, and Indian tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – Reduce fossil fuel emissions in a manner that is environmentally sustainable and, to the maximum extent practicable, maximizes benefits for local and regional communities. Reduce the total energy use of the eligible entities. Improve energy efficiency in the transportation sector, the building sector, and other appropriate sectors. Build a clean and equitable energy economy that prioritizes disadvantaged communities and promotes equity and inclusion in workforce opportunities and deployment activities. Including programs for financing zero-emission transportation (and associated infrastructure)
- Total Funding Amount – $430 Million
- Application Due Date – For local governments-October 31, 2024. For Tribes-May 31, 2025
US EPA – IRA Community Change Grants Program
- Qualifying Applicants– Partnerships between two community-based non-profit organizations, and a partnership between a community-based non-profit organization and one of the following: a Federally-Recognized Tribe, a local government, or an institution of higher education.
- Qualifying Projects– Investments in low- and zero-emission and resilient technologies and related infrastructure with a focus to benefit disadvantaged communities.
- Total Funding Amount– $2 Billion
- Application Due Date– November 21, 2024 by 11:59PM ET