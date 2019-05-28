Feasibility and Outreach Grant Cycle – Opening 2/14/2020

Broadband Feasibility and Outreach grants support public outreach and engagement activities that establish and galvanize community-based efforts to bring broadband infrastructure to unserved areas. Community-based efforts, such as Broadband Action Teams, are essential to ensure that community needs are met in planning for broadband expansion.

Approximately $50,000 is available for these feasibility and outreach grants. The maximum award per applicant is $10,000, with a 10% match requirement. Funding awards are based on a competitive ranking process. Depending on the number and qualifications of applicants in this round, there is no guarantee funds will be available for future feasibility and outreach grant cycles.

Broadband Feasibility and Outreach Grant Application Guidelines (pdf)

Broadband Planning Assessment Survey

In order to determine the unserved broadband need in Washington, the Public Works Board is seeking responses to the Statewide Broadband Planning Assessment Survey. The survey will help the PWB plan for training and focus support for specific areas: feasibility, pre-construction planning, and construction.

By understanding where you are with your broadband planning and projects, the PWB is able to better define overall need and develop a clear picture to communicate to our Legislative partners.

2019 Planning-Feasibility Study Grant Awards

On December 6, 2019 the Public Works Board approved $450,000 in funding for Broadband Planning-Feasibility Study Grants.

Planning-Feasibility Study Grants – Closed to Application

Broadband Planning-Feasibility Study Grants are for strategic planning activities that facilitate the deployment of broadband service in unserved areas across Washington. The total amount available is $500,000, with a maximum award of $50,000 per applicant.

Broadband Planning-Feasibility Grant Application Guidelines (PDF)

Electronic submission of applications for all PWB programs are through ZoomGrants. Paper copies will not be accepted.

Click Apply for PWB Broadband Planning-Feasibility Grants via ZoomGrants to reach the ZoomGrants website. If you have a ZoomGrants account, log in and follow the instructions. If you are a new user, complete the required information for a new ZoomGrants account to create a profile. Please do not use “The” as the first word in the agency name. Once the agency profile has been created, select the Public Works Board Program you wish to apply for, check the “apply” button, and start your proposal. Answers are automatically saved.

Broadband Planning-Feasibility Application Preview (PDF)

Training – Using ZoomGrants to Apply for Public Works Board Loans (PDF)

ZoomGrants Applicant Slideshow (PDF)

ZoomGrants Applicant Video

Position Open: PWB Is Seeking Qualified Applicants

The Public Works Board is currently recruiting qualified applicants for its broadband program. Click the link below to view qualifications, and to apply.

Commerce Specialist 3 – Project Manager