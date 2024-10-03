Broadband Equity Assistive Technology NOFO

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to solicit proposals from qualified entities to distribute assistive technology and digital literacy skills training to individuals with disabilities. A total of $4.925 million is available and applicants must apply apply for at least $1.5 million in funding.

The goal of this project is to promote equal access to technology and digital inclusion to online education, employment, and community life for individuals with disabilities.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program provided this funding to address the negative economic impacts of the public health emergency. This project prioritizes people living in counties with a fifteen percent or higher population of individuals with disabilities as identified in the Washington State Digital Equity Dashboard.

Who can apply?

This NOFO is an open, competitive process. At a minimum, applicants must:

Be licensed to do business in Washington or submit a statement of commitment that it will become licensed in Washington within thirty (30) calendar days of being selected as the Apparent Successful Grantee.

Have one year of experience providing assistive technology and digital literacy skills training to individuals with disabilities.

Have two or more years of experience providing services to individuals with disabilities in at least two Washington state counties.

Have two or more years of experience recruiting staff who specialize in working with individuals with intellectual disability and/or developmental disabilities

DEADLINE: Applications are due by 5:00 PM PT, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024

Questions? Contact Crystal Schoelkopf, Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO), Crystal.Schoelkopf@commerce.wa.gov