Apply now: $212.4 million available for multifamily affordable housing

Applications close Oct. 16

Applications for multifamily rental housing projects seeking capital financing from the Washington State Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and the federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) programs are open until Oct. 16.

There are two separate Notices of Funding Availability (NOFAs), with approximately $212.4 million available.

Applications are due to the Department of Commerce by 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Please download and carefully review the NOFA documents linked below for specific information regarding funding requirements and priorities, the process for submitting an application, and dates of significance.

HTF Multifamily Housing NOFA #MHU-2025-01 is soliciting applications for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the state Housing Trust Fund (HTF), Apple Health and Homes (AHAH), and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) programs.

HOME and NHTF NOFA #MHU-2025-02 is soliciting applications for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund programs to further the goals articulated in Washington state’s 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan (CONPLAN).

These NOFAs and application materials are also available on the Funding Opportunities webpage, under the 2025-2027 Biennium accordion. Please note that several NOFAs are published on our website concurrently.

Award announcements are anticipated in January 2026.

Training and resources

The Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) held a series of webinars to review application requirements and process distinctions based on the funding source and the potential populations served. To review these webinar recordings and slides, please view our Box website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for each open funding opportunity will be published with the corresponding NOFA and updated weekly throughout the open technical assistance period (July 18-October 2, 2025).

MHU will hold a series of Application Office Hours on Zoom to allow applicants to ask questions specific to the open funding rounds. Select a time and day below to register for an office hour session:

Additionally, MHU offers predevelopment technical assistance and predevelopment grant funding to applicants who are new to housing development. For new developers who are seeking assistance with their application, please visit the Capacity Building, Outreach, and Support program webpage, or email HTFCapacityBuilding@commerce.wa.gov.

Questions?

If you have questions regarding this announcement or the NOFAs, submit them to HTFApp@commerce.wa.gov before the technical assistance period ends on October 2. Please indicate which funding availability your question is related to in your email subject line.