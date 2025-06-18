AMI Metals, Inc. expands its footprint in Spokane Valley

Expansion will allow the aerospace manufacturer to double its footprint and expand staff

PARIS — AMI Metals, Inc., a global leader in advanced specialty materials and components, announced that it will double its footprint with a new Spokane Valley location. AMI Metals made the announcement in coordination with the Washington State Department of Commerce at the Paris Air Show, where the state is showcasing its leadership in aerospace innovation and manufacturing.

“This expansion reflects our strong commitment to the aerospace industry in the Northwest region of the U.S.,” said Bernie Rees, President of AMI Metals. “The Pacific Northwest is a key region for our business, and this investment allows us to scale to meet growing demand from customers in the greater Washington state market and beyond.”

AMI Metals President Bernie Rees and Commerce Director Joe Nguyen celebrate AMI’s expanded footprint in Spokane County.

AMI Metals secured a 12.08 acre site in Spokane Valley to develop a new 101,000-square-foot facility. The project’s first phase includes 96,000 square feet dedicated to manufacturing and distribution, along with 5,000 square feet of office space. The new facility will replace AMI’s current 56,000-square-foot leased location and provide capacity for future growth. The increased footprint will allow increasing capacity and hiring more employees locally.

“Washington has been a global aviation leader for a century,” said Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. “We plan to build on that legacy. Washington is a great place to do business, and we’re glad AMI Metals is choosing to expand here.”

“Companies like AMI help us grow the aviation ecosystem and strengthen our supply chain,” said Washington State Department of Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “We are thrilled to see this kind of growth and proud to support a company that continues to invest in Washington’s future. Congratulations to AMI on this exciting expansion and thank you for choosing Washington.”

The facility will increase AMI’s capacity to process aluminum plates, which are critical components used throughout the aerospace supply chain. It also further strengthens Washington’s role as the nation’s aerospace leader.

“AMI Metals’ expansion in Spokane Valley underscores the strength and momentum of our region’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Alisha Benson, CEO of Greater Spokane, Incorporated. “This investment not only brings new job opportunities for our local workforce, but it also reinforces Spokane County’s role as a key contributor to the global aerospace supply chain. We are proud to be part of their story and excited for what this expansion means for our region.”

Washington’s strong workforce programs and a global reputation in aerospace mean it to be a destination for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

About AMI: AMI Metals, Inc. offers value-added processing and material management solutions for aluminum plate, sheet, bar, rod and extruded profiles for the aerospace industry across the globe. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. AMI Metals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Reliance, Inc. Founded in 1939, and with its principal executive office in Scottsdale, Arizona, Reliance, Inc. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 320 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries.

AMI Media Contact: Ryan Click, Business Development Manager, Ryan.Click@amimetals.com