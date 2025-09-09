Affordable housing developers: Multifamily rental housing NOFAs closing soon

Submit your state and federal applications by Oct. 16

Applications for multifamily rental housing projects seeking capital financing from the Washington State Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and the federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) programs will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 16.

If you have not done so, please download and carefully review the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) documents linked below for specific information regarding funding requirements and priorities, the application process, and dates of significance.

HTF Multifamily Housing NOFA #MHU-2025-01 is soliciting applications for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the state Housing Trust Fund (HTF), Apple Health and Homes (AHAH), Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) programs, and Farmworkers housing.

HOME and NHTF NOFA #MHU-2025-02 is soliciting applications for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund programs to further the goals articulated in Washington's 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan (CONPLAN).

Have questions about your application?

Applicants are welcome to seek technical assistance (TA) by reaching out to the application team by email at HTFApp@commerce.wa.gov by Oct. 2. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) are posted with the associated NOFA documents.

Applicants can also review past webinars that covered all types of applications and program requirements. The recordings and slides are available in Box.

Additionally, applicants can attend office hours held by the application team on Zoom, where they can ask specific questions.

Other questions? Email the application team at HTFApp@commerce.wa.gov.