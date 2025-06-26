Affordable housing community: we want to hear from you!

Share your feedback by July 16
At the Washington State Department of Commerce, we pride ourselves in engaging with members of the affordable housing community to ensure fair access to capital project funding.
This community includes current affordable housing developers, future developers, service providers, tenants, neighbors, tribes, advocates, analysts, and all others who support the proliferation of affordable housing opportunities across the state of Washington.
As we prepare to release 2025 notices of funding availability (NOFAs), we want to hear the community’s feedback to answer questions such as:
- Which barriers to access are identifiable in the NOFA and prevent applicants from responding to a NOFA?
- How can our NOFAs be presented in a way that can increase understanding of application requirements?
- What features of the application process could be altered for housing providers to better serve those who are housing insecure?
- What affordable housing concerns are not being addressed by our current NOFA requirements?
- Any additional feedback that can help current and future affordable housing developers succeed.
You can view current drafts of our 2025 NOFAs on our Box website:
- View our state funding notice on Box (#MHU-2025-01)
- View our federal funding notice on Box (#MHU-2025-02)
You can deliver feedback directly to the team that administers NOFAs via email at htfapp@commerce.wa.gov.Please submit all feedback by 5:00 P.M. on July 16, 2025.
Pre-Application Workshops
You are also welcome to deliver feedback in our 2025 Pre-Application Workshops, to be held on Zoom. They will be held on:
- HTF Federal Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 17 (register)
- For housing providers seeking federal funds to serve all low-income community members.
- AHAH Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 24 (register)
- For housing providers who aim to serve low-income community members who have experienced chronic homelessness via the Apple Health and Homes program.
- IDD Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 26 (register)
- For housing providers who aim to serve low-income community members with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD).
- Tribal Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 1 (register)
- For housing providers who aim to serve low-income members of federally recognized Indian Tribes in the state of Washington.
- ESDS Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 (register)
- For housing providers who aim to serve all low-income community members and want to learn more about the Evergreen Sustainable Development Standard.
Questions? Please email htfapp@commerce.wa.gov.